Published May 14, 2025
Drake Powell to Stay in NBA Draft
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Drake Powell's career at North Carolina will conclude after one season, as the freshman wing made the decision to keep his name in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"All-in on the draft. Door's closed," Powell told ESPN' Jeff Borzello on Wednesday.

Powell finished with the best no-step vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches) in this week's combine. The Pittsboro native also ranked fourth in the three-quarter court sprint, and seventh in both the shuttle run and pro lane drill.

Powell, who recorded a 7-foot wingspan, did not take part in the combine's 5-on-5 scrimmages this week.

In his lone season at UNC, Powell averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 102-for-211 (48.3%) from the field, finishing 36-for-95 (37.9%) from 3-point range.

Powell was 35-for-54 (64.8%) from the free throw line, tallying 40 assists, 27 steals, and 25 blocked shots. He led the Tar Heels' in plus-minus on 10 occasions, the most on the roster.

Powell originally declared for the 2025 Draft on April 23, initially leaving a return to Chapel Hill on the table.