Stephen Gosnell, a 3-star wide receiver who had been committed to N.C. State, has now committed to play football at North Carolina, multiple sources have confirmed to THI.

Gosnell, who attends East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, NC, was offered by UNC the day the Tar Heels played Clemson, and decided not long after to decommit from N.C. State and that he would become a Tar Heel.

The 6-foot-2, 196 pounder is teammates with UNC commit Jefferson Boaz.

THI learned not long after Gosnell was offered that this would indeed happen, which we alluded to in last week’s “Deana & AJ” podcast. Gosnell grew up a huge UNC fan, so once the offer was extended by Mack Brown, it was a matter of time before he was going to flip.