RJ Davis' Words of Wisdom with a Trip to Cameron on Tap

CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis knows what it takes to win at Duke. He’s done it three times in his North Carolina career and looks to win for a fourth time Saturday when the Tar Heels venture over to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the red-hot Blue Devils. The task, however, hasn’t been this great for the Tar Heels during Davis’ time in Chapel Hill. Duke was mediocre when he was a freshman, the Heels rose up and beat legendary former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game, Carolina was tied with three minutes remaining before falling by six points two seasons ago, and rode the hot hand of Cormac Ryan in last year’s victory in the Blue Devils’ sweltering hall. This time, however, UNC is 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC having dropped three of its last four games. Duke is 18-2 overall, 10-0 in the ACC, and has won 14 consecutive games. “Staying positive, that’s the main thing,” Davis replied when asked how he infuses confidence in his teammates given their recent struggles. “When things don’t go your way and you’re losing a lot of games and you’re in those games as one possession, it’s easy to be negative and point the finger and to just go down the route that feels more comfortable because we’re losing. “But I think the challenge in that is to face this challenge with positivity, and I think that’s how my approach is going to be for this team. Yes, we’ve lost three out of four, okay cool, but how are we going to respond? How are we going to pull ourselves together and approach this game with our heads high?”

“First and foremost, I would say your mindset. You have to be mentally ready to play there. A great environment, obviously the fans get into it. But I would say mindset number one." UNC G RJ Davis on his advice to teammates