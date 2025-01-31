UNC RB Commit Joseph Troupe 'Ready to Work' in Chapel Hill

After pledging to Temple in June 2024, 2025 running back Joseph Troupe flipped his commitment to North Carolina on Sunday, capping off his official visit to Chapel Hill.

Troupe, a three-star prospect out of Berkeley Prep School in Tampa, FL, rushed for 707 yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries during the 2024 season. Though the air, added in eight receptions for 91 yards.

With a chance to digest his visit to UNC, Troupe spoke with THI about committing to th Tar Heels and getting the chance to play for Bill Belichick