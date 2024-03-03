The win streak for North Carolina reached four Saturday, as the ninth-ranked Tar Heels defeated NC State, 79-70, at the Smith Center.

It capped off a 2-0 week for UNC, which beat Miami, 75-71, on Monday night, also at home.

Carolina, which is now 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the ACC, has won four consecutive games, including a home win over Virginia Tech and victory at Virginia. The Heels have won five our of their last six contests, with the lone loss at Syracuse after the Orange shot 62.5 percent from the field.

Just two games remain in the regular season for UNC, as it hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday night and visits Duke on Saturday.

Here are our 3 Stars from the week: