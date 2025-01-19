4-Star CB Jordan Thomas Looking to Grow Relationship with Belichick, UNC

He recently spoke with THI about meeting Bill Belichick, how he fits in at the college level, and where his recruitment stands.

Thomas is from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ, where he tallied 52 tackles and an interception during the 2024 season, helping the Crusaders to the NJSIAA State Championship.

Four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas , a recruit in the 2026 class, has made his way onto North Carolina football's recruiting board. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect earned an offer from the Tar Heels on January 9, bringing his total to 34.

What does it mean to you to receive an offer from Bill Belichick?

THOMAS: "It means a lot to me and I was extremely thankful to receive a scholarship offer from arguably the greatest football coach of all time, Coach Bill Belichick."

To add onto that, how was it meeting Coach Belichick?

THOMAS: "It was a true honor meeting and speaking with such a legendary coach. He gave a group of teammates and I great knowledge about football, the players he’s developed, him as a coach, and the NFL experience he plans to bring to the table at the University of North Carolina."

You've previously described your playing style as a game changer, and that you can play more than just cornerback. How do you hope to be utilized at the college level?

BROOKS: "I feel with continued development I will be able to play field corner, boundary corner, and nickel at a very high level in college."

Going off of that, how does the coaching staff potentially envision you fitting into the UNC defense?

BROOKS: "With the new NFL defensive scheme at North Carolina, I can definitely see them utilizing me in the cornerback and nickel positions on defense in the most dynamic way possible, even though this wasn’t a topic discussed yet."

Coach Belichick has coached elite defensive backs in the past such as Asante Samuel, Rodney Harrison, Stephon Gilmore, Darrelle Revis, and Aqib Talib. How does his reputation and experience coaching and developing the NFL's best impact your recruitment?

THOMAS: "It definitely shows that the development in the defensive-back position is there and it makes things interesting. I’m looking forward to building my relationship with Coach [Belichick]."

Where does your recruitment currently stand? Do you have a timeline for announcing finalists, more visits, or a potential commitment?

THOMAS: "Currently in my recruitment I am working on narrowing down my list. I have a few visits that my parents and I are planning to go on, however, I do not have an exact timeline of my commitment."