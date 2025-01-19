Football Prospects on Hand in Chapel Hill this Weekend...

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s new football staff has been evaluating and offering a number of high school football players over the last two weeks, and Saturday had a chance to host some of them on campus, which included attending the Tar Heels’ basketball game against Stanford.
Before the game, some of the prospects walked the baseline near the UNC tunnel, and here are the prospects we observed:
Class of 2025
Class of 2025 PK Guytano Bartolomeo
Class of 2026
K Guytano Bartolomeo - Bergen Catholic High School (NJ)
Note: Newkirk's lanyard at UNC listed him as 2026. Perhaps he has reclassed down. We are trying to find out. Also posted in the 2025 section.
Class of 2028
QB Kaden Craft - Lake Norman High School (NC)