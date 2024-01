North Carolina completed another successful week Saturday with a 75-68 win at Florida State five days after an 85-64 romp at home over Wake Forest.

The No. 3 Tar Heels have won ten consecutive games not having lost in more than six weeks, and they are all alone atop the ACC standings with a 9-0 league mark. It’s Carolina’s first 9-0 ACC start since the 2000-01 season. UNC is 17-3 overall.

Carolina plays twice this upcoming week at Georgia Tech on Tuesday and at home against Duke on Saturday night.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s week: