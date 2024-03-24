North Carolina is headed back to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons, as the Tar Heels used comfortable wins over Wagner and Michigan State this past weekend in Charlotte to advance.

The No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Tar Heels clobbered 16-seed Wagner on Thursday, 90-62, and pulled away from the Spartans for an 85-69 triumph in the second round.

Now at 29-7, UNC is one win away from its first 30-win season since 2017, which also happens to be the last time the fabled program won a national championship.

UNC heads to Los Angeles for the Sweet 16, and will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Alabama and Grand Canyon.

With that, here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s successful week: