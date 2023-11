North Carolina returned to the win column Saturday with a 59-7 victory over FCS member Campbell at Kenan Stadium.

The game was tied at 7-7 after one period, and Campbell missed a field goal with 3:47 remaining before halftime, and had it been converted, the score would have been 14-10. But the Tar Heels erupted from that point on, pulling away for a game that allowed the staff to get 84 players into the game.

UNC improved to 7-2.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over the Camels: