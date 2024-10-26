3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - North Carolina picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 41-14 trouncing of Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Scott Stadium.

Led by a season-high 10 sacks, the most for Carolina in a single-game since 2000, UNC’s defense had its most complete performance of the year, holding UVA to 288 total yards, including just 77 at halftime, and seven rushing yards on 29 carries.

The Tar Heels also shined offensively, with graduate quarterback Jacolby Criswell finishing with 293 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Junior running back Omarion Hampton had a big game on the ground, finishing with 105 yards and two touchdowns while senior wide receiver JJ Jones had a career-high 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The victory means UNC improves to 4-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play, while UVA dropped to 4-4 and 2-3 in the ACC.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's inspired performance, what it means, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner