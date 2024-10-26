3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia

in other news
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 10
It has been a busy week on the recruiting trail for UNC, who lost commits to Illinois and Alabama in the class of 2025.
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Topics Galore, Overreaction, NBA & More
The formal start of North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, and there isn’t any shortage of
5 Keys for UNC to Beat UVA
5 Keys For UNC to Beat Virginia After an open date that allowed the Tar Heels to work through the passing of
Jones Discusses Honoring Craft, his Friend, Baller and Cereal
CHAPEL HILL – Few Tar Heels knew Tylee Craft better than J.J. Jones.They were in the same position group at wide
THI Podcast: The Football Show | Bye Week Stuff, Craft, Last 5 Games & More
The bye week is in the rearview mirror for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are just days away from taking on Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - North Carolina picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 41-14 trouncing of Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Scott Stadium.
Led by a season-high 10 sacks, the most for Carolina in a single-game since 2000, UNC’s defense had its most complete performance of the year, holding UVA to 288 total yards, including just 77 at halftime, and seven rushing yards on 29 carries.
The Tar Heels also shined offensively, with graduate quarterback Jacolby Criswell finishing with 293 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Junior running back Omarion Hampton had a big game on the ground, finishing with 105 yards and two touchdowns while senior wide receiver JJ Jones had a career-high 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The victory means UNC improves to 4-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play, while UVA dropped to 4-4 and 2-3 in the ACC.
Here, Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's inspired performance, what it means, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.
