Published Oct 13, 2024
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech
Jacob Turner  •  TarHeelIllustrated
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech, 41-34, following a late Jamal Haynes touchdown run with 16 seconds left. The Tar Heels were down by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter before Noah Burnette tied the game via a 26-yard field goal, but ultimately it wasn't enough.

Immediately following the loss, UNC coach Mack Brown announced the passing of Tylee Craft, a wide receiver in the program since 2020 who had been battling cancer for two-and-a-half years. He was 23 years old.

Here, Jacob and AJ attempt to make sense of the loss, talk Craft's passing, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

