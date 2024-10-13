3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

in other news
Tylee Craft Passes Away
CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft
CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech
North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.
Staff Pix: GT at UNC
If North Carolina is to avoid losing a fourth consecutive game, the Tar Heels must beat Georgia Tech on Saturday at
Daily Drop: Jalen Washington Season Preview
North Carolina formally opens its basketball season in less than three weeks, and as we continue to preview each of the
in other news
Tylee Craft Passes Away
CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft
CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech
North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech, 41-34, following a late Jamal Haynes touchdown run with 16 seconds left. The Tar Heels were down by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter before Noah Burnette tied the game via a 26-yard field goal, but ultimately it wasn't enough.
Immediately following the loss, UNC coach Mack Brown announced the passing of Tylee Craft, a wide receiver in the program since 2020 who had been battling cancer for two-and-a-half years. He was 23 years old.
Here, Jacob and AJ attempt to make sense of the loss, talk Craft's passing, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- TE
- DT
- OT