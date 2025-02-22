3 Things From UNC's 81-66 Win Over Virginia

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina dominated Virginia on Saturday afternoon for an 81-66 win in the Smith Center.

Ian Jackson and Jae'Lyn Withers led the Tar Heels with a game-high 16 points, with Withers also grabbing 11 boards for his second double-double of the season and the fifth of his Carolina career.

UNC improved to 17-11 overall and 10-6 in ACC play while UVA dropped to 13-14 and 6-10.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the victory, including how it happened, what it means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner