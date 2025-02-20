THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Chance in Approach, NET, Momentum?

North Carolina not only has won its last two games, but done so approaching the game different than it did during a recent stretch when it lost five of seven games.

So, in this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ discuss those changes, why playing big and pressing is the right way to play moving forward, the NET, how the Heels can build momentum, and much more. They even add some ACC coaching stuff toward the end.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by the end of March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************