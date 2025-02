North Carolina looks to extend its win streak to three games when the Tar Heels host Virginia on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center for a 4 PM tip.

UNC is coming off a 97-73 win over NC State while the Cavaliers are coming off an 80-62 home loss to Duke that snapped a three-game win streak.

Carolina is 16-11 overall and 9-6 in the ACC while UVA is 13-13 and 6-9.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat UVA: