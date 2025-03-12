3 Things From UNC's ACCT Win Over Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE - North Carolina advanced to the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals after beating No. 12 seed Notre Dame, 76-56, on Wednesday afternoon in the Spectrum Center.

The No. 5 seed Tar Heels were led by Jae'Lyn Withers, who scored a game-high 21 points on seven made threes, a UNC ACCT record, while Ven-Allen Lubin scored 17 and grabbed 10 boards.

Carolina improved to 21-12 on the season and will take on No. 4 Wake Forest on Thursday at 2:30 pm.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the victory, including how it happened and more, before looking ahead to the Wake game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner