3 Things From UNC's Loss At Duke

DURHAM, NC – North Carolina lost to No. 2 Duke, 87-70, on Saturday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Carolina couldn’t get anything going and were second-best all night, with Duke shooting 52.8% for the game and 50% from three.

RJ Davis and Drake Powell led the Tar Heels with 12 points a piece, with all of Powell’s coming in the second half. The loss means UNC drops to 13-10 overall and 6-5 in ACC play while Duke improves to 19-2 and 11-0.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the defeat, including how it happened, what it means, where this team goes from here, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner