3 Things From UNC's Win Over Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won its third-straight game on Saturday, defeating in-state foe Wake Forest, 31-24, on a chilly night in Kenan Stadium

UNC's offense struggled at times, but running back Omarion Hampton did not, finishing with 244 yards on the ground.

In addition, UNC notched its third defensive touchdown of the season with linebacker Power Echols returning a pick 42 yards into the end zone in the third quarter.

UNC improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while Wake dropped to 4-6 and 2-4.

Here, AJ and Jacob go in-depth on the victory in our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner



