Kelly committed to Auburn late last summer and signed with the Tigers and enrolled in January, but says the health of his mother and sister necessitated he transfer somewhere closer to home. It hasn’t yet been determined if he must sit out a year as a transfer or if the NCAA will grant him a waiver given his family situation.

Cam’Ron Kelly , a 4-star safety in the class of 2019 out of Chesapeake, VA, announced Thursday he will transfer from Auburn to North Carolina, and could be eligible to play right away.

In his announcement noting he was leaving Auburn and entering the transfer portal, Kelly wrote: “Certain circumstances back home have come about in recent weeks which have led to very serious talks with my coaches, and most importantly my mentors. … The certain circumstances … are very personal matters going on with my family, and they involve my sister and mom’s health.”

Recruited by Auburn and UNC as a safety, Kelly also played quarterback, running back and also returned kickoffs. He accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of offense and 38 touchdowns in his high school career.

Kelly was rated the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Virginia and No. 23 nationally at his position.

The 6-foot-1, 205 pounder originally committed to Virginia Tech last June, but quickly decommitted. He was also offered by Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Penn State and Florida State among his 42 offers.

Current Tar Heel Dazz Newsome and UNC commit LaMareon James were teammates with Kelly on the seven-on-seven club Team Fuel.



