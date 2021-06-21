Four-Star class of 2023 athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday in Chapel Hill and came away with a highly positive impression of the North Carolina program, coaching staff, campus, and the academic prowess of the university, he told THI.

Styles attends Pickerington Central High School in Pickerington, OH, which is just outside of Columbus. His father, Lorenzo Styles, was a star linebacker at Ohio State in the 1990s before playing six years in the NFL. Sonny Styles’ brother, Lorenzo Jr., is an incoming freshman wide receiver at Notre Dame.