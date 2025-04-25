Virginia Tech Guard Jaydon Young Transferring to UNC

Jaydon Young, a 6-foot-4 rising junior guard from Virginia Tech is transferring to North Carolina, multiple sources confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.
Young, who is from Goldsboro, NC, previously committed to High Point from the portal but it didn’t materialize. So now, with UNC still looking for shooting and perimeter help, it is bringing on someone with ACC experience.
He spent the last two seasons with the Hokies breaking out as a sophomore, as he started 10 of the 32 games in which he played. Young averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1,4 assists, and .6 steals per game while playing 22.5 minutes per contest.
Young shot 34.7% from the field, including 45-for-152 (29.6%) from 3-point range. He was 31-for-38 on free throws and had 11 fewer turnovers (35) than assists (46).
The communication with Young’s family goes back a couple of weeks as he was trying to sort out his future. He joins Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Kyan Evans, and Jonathan Powell as UNC’s fifth transfer commit this spring.
From Virginia Tech's Jaydon Young bio:
2024-25 *Competed in all 32 games, drawing 10 starts
*Averaged 8.1 points per game while shooting 34.7% from the floor
*Connected on 45 3-pointers and led Tech in threes made in eight games
*Reached double-figure scoring 11 times, twice going for 20 or more
*Led Tech in scoring five times
*Recorded 13 points, four assists and three rebounds against Delaware State (Nov. 4)
*Knocked down four 3-pointers to score 14 points against USC Upstate (Nov. 8)
*Netted back-to-back 12-point games to end November (Nov. 25-27)
*Tallied 14 points, four rebounds and three assists at Cal (Jan. 11)
*Dropped in a career-high 27 points, knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers against Miami (Feb. 22)
*Sank three 3-pointers to score 11 points against No. 19 Louisville (Feb. 25)
*Drilled a career-high 10 field goals leading to 26 points against Syracuse (March 1)
*Nailed two 3-pointers on the way to 12 points against North Carolina (March 4)
*Chalked up 10 points at No. 11 Clemson (March 8)
*Notched 12 points and two steals against Cal in the ACC tournament (March 11)
*Ended the season scoring double-figures in the last six games (Feb. 22-March 11)
2023-24
*All-ACC Academic Team honoree
*Competed in 26 games for a total of 221 minutes
*Dropped in a season-high nine points on 3 for 4 shooting from long range at Auburn on Nov. 29
*Tallied eight points vs. Coppin State in Tech's season opener on Nov. 6
*Made multiple 3-pointers in four games
*Shot over 40% from three seven times
*Knocked down 12 threes on the season
Prep
*A four-year letterwinner at Greensboro Day under the winningest coach in North Carolina basketball history, Freddy Johnson
*Three-time all-state, four-time all-conference and three-time conference player of the year
*Eclipsed 2,000 career points in November 2022
*Guided Greensboro Day to its 12th NCISAA state title as a senior
*Four-star recruit according to ESPN
*Rated the eighth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports
*Chose the Hokies over Clemson, Virginia, Pitt, NC State and North Carolina A&T
Personal
*Jaydon Young
*Born in Goldsboro, N.C.
*Son of Treesha and Victor Young
*Father, Victor, played college basketball at Mount Olive, advancing to the Elite 8 in 2005; played professionally overseas as well
*Siblings include: Victor, Joshua, Victoria and VaNiya
*Majoring in sports media and analytics
*Career objective is to play in the NBA