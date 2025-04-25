Virginia Tech Guard Jaydon Young Transferring to UNC

Jaydon Young, a 6-foot-4 rising junior guard from Virginia Tech is transferring to North Carolina, multiple sources confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Young, who is from Goldsboro, NC, previously committed to High Point from the portal but it didn’t materialize. So now, with UNC still looking for shooting and perimeter help, it is bringing on someone with ACC experience.

He spent the last two seasons with the Hokies breaking out as a sophomore, as he started 10 of the 32 games in which he played. Young averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1,4 assists, and .6 steals per game while playing 22.5 minutes per contest.

Young shot 34.7% from the field, including 45-for-152 (29.6%) from 3-point range. He was 31-for-38 on free throws and had 11 fewer turnovers (35) than assists (46).

The communication with Young’s family goes back a couple of weeks as he was trying to sort out his future. He joins Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Kyan Evans, and Jonathan Powell as UNC’s fifth transfer commit this spring.

