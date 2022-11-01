Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox was one of many prospects that attended North Carolina’s home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The trip was very beneficial to the 4-star standout from Grayson High School in Loganville, GA, as he earned an offer from Ciach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-5, 210 pounder also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and many more.

THI caught with the No. 231 prospect in his class about his trip to Chapel Hill: