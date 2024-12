NEW YORK – The Tar Heels closed out No. 18 UCLA, 76-74, on Saturday to notch an important victory in its final game against a quality nonconference opponent.

North Carolina, coming off a loss to Florida on Tuesday night, fell behind by 16 points with 12:50 left, but overcame the Bruins led by Ian Jackson’s 24 points, 17 from RJ Davis, and 12 from Seth Trimble.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some key elements from UNC’s performance.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.