NEW YORK – North Carolina edged No. 18 UCLA, 76-74, on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden, improving its record to 2-5 in Quad 1 games.

The Tar Heels trailed by 16 points with 12:50 left to play but roared back to get the win by handling their business well on both ends of the floor.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 24 points, RJ Davis added 17, and Seth Trimble pitched in 12.

UNC improved to 7-5 while the Bruins dropped to 10-2.