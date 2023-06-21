4-Star 2024 LB Ashton Woods Commits To UNC
Ashton Woods, a 4-star class of 2024 inside linebacker who attends Walton High School in Marietta, GA, has committed to North Carolina, he announced Wednesday afternoon.
Woods, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, has a 5.8 rating and is considered the No. 17 player nationally at his position and the No. 48 overall prospect in the loaded state of Georgia. The Tar Heels secured Woods over offers from Oklahoma, Auburn, Miami, USC, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Baylor, Nebraska, and NC State, among others.
His final three schools were Wake Forest and Baylor along with Carolina.
Highly physical and regarded as having fast closing speed, Woods was at Baylor this past weekend, Wake Forest earlier in the month, and Oklahoma in March. He took an official visit to UNC on the first weekend of June.
He was a high school teammate of current UNC cornerback Marcus Allen.
Woods is the 19th member of UNC’s class of 2024 and fifth from Georgia.
Deana's Take:
"UNC has really bolstered its linebacker room with this class. Getting Georgia kid is always huge."