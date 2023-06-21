Ashton Woods, a 4-star class of 2024 inside linebacker who attends Walton High School in Marietta, GA, has committed to North Carolina, he announced Wednesday afternoon.

Woods, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, has a 5.8 rating and is considered the No. 17 player nationally at his position and the No. 48 overall prospect in the loaded state of Georgia. The Tar Heels secured Woods over offers from Oklahoma, Auburn, Miami, USC, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Baylor, Nebraska, and NC State, among others.

His final three schools were Wake Forest and Baylor along with Carolina.