Published Apr 30, 2025
Daily Drop: Discussing Jarin Stevenson by the Numbers
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
We continue discussing the newest basketball Tar Heels acquired through the transfer portal with the focus today on former Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson.

In today’s Daily Drop, Jacob & AJ dive into his numbers and share their thoughts about him as an extension from the commitment podcast after he popped for North Carolina.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

