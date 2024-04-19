Austin Alexander, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound 4-star class of 2025 weakside defensive end, who attends Cooper High School in Union, KY, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

Alexander is rated the No. 19 player nationally at his position and is the No. 2 overall. Alexander had been trending toward UNC for a while, and made his choice public Friday.

"What stands out about UNC is how complete the school is,” Alexander told THI. “You are getting great academics, all while playing high-level football. I love the culture there, and the coaches bring great energy. There are some really great people over there."

Alexander lists offers from Power 4 programs such as Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.