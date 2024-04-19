4-Star 2025 WDE Austin Alexander Commits to UNC
Austin Alexander, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound 4-star class of 2025 weakside defensive end, who attends Cooper High School in Union, KY, has committed to play football at North Carolina.
Alexander is rated the No. 19 player nationally at his position and is the No. 2 overall. Alexander had been trending toward UNC for a while, and made his choice public Friday.
"What stands out about UNC is how complete the school is,” Alexander told THI. “You are getting great academics, all while playing high-level football. I love the culture there, and the coaches bring great energy. There are some really great people over there."
Alexander lists offers from Power 4 programs such as Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
His relationship with defensive line coach, and pass rush specialist, Ted Monachino was one of the keys in the Tar Heels landing Alexander.
"My relationship with Coach Monachino has been great,” he said. “He has come out to my school a couple of times and we have been able to connect and just get familiar with each other."
As for what UNC thinks about him, Alexander says it’s how he projects are a multiple player.
“(Monachino) believes I am super versatile, and that I would be able to play anywhere from the 4-techniqu all the way out to the standup outside linebacker rushing from the outside."
Alexander is the eighth commitment for UNC in the class of 2025.