4-Star 2026 California CB Benjamin Had Great UNC Visit

Davon Benjamin was interested enough in North Carolina and new football coach Bill Belichick he made the cross-country trip from California to Chapel Hill this weekend to check out the program.

A 4-star class of 2026 cornerback who attends Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, CA, he flew to RDU and back this weekend, a quick trip but also an informative and entertaining one.

He got to meet and speak with most of the coaches, get a solid look at Chapel Hill and the campus, and took in UNC’s basketball win over Boston College.

Benjamin is rated the No. 68 overall prospect nationally in the class and is No. 7 nationally at his position. At 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, he has also been offered by Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and many others.

THI caught up with Benjamin Sunday evening and here is what he had to say about his UNC visit: