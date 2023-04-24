Peter Pesansky, a 4-star class of 2024 strongside defensive end, who attends Jesuit High School in Tampa, FL, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Pesansky chose the Tar Heels over offers from Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Minnesota and others.

Pesansky is the No. 46 overall prospect in Florida and the No. 18 prospect nationally at his position. He has a 5.8 star rating. Pesansky was at UNC in March for the basketball game versus Duke.

"It was after a long talk with my family and a visit to the spring game, and it is just the right place for me the coaches, facilities, the school, great education, it is all just the right fit for me," Pesansky told THI.