North Carolina looks to extend its win streak to five games with Stanford visiting the Smith Center on Saturday afternoon for an ACC clash that tips at 2:15 PM.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 26-point win at home over California and have won their last two home games by a combined 41 points. The Cardinal are coming off an 80-67 loss at Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

UNC is 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. Stanford is 11-6 and 3-3.

Here are our picks: