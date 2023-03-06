News More News
4-Star RB Carrie Enjoys UNC Visit

Class of 2024 running back Anthony Carrie took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Class of 2024 running back Anthony Carrie took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend to check out what the North Carolina program had to offer. The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, FL, is currently the No. 15 player in talent-rich Florida and No. 66 nationally.

The Tar Heels offered the four-star standout back in August of 2022. Carrie posted a top 12 list in November of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and South Carolina. But, the Tar Heels are making a push to get back in his recruitment with this latest visit and has secured a possibly official visit later this year.

THI caught up with Carrie to get his thoughts on the visit to Chapel Hill:

