Class of 2024 running back Anthony Carrie took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend to check out what the North Carolina program had to offer. The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, FL, is currently the No. 15 player in talent-rich Florida and No. 66 nationally.

The Tar Heels offered the four-star standout back in August of 2022. Carrie posted a top 12 list in November of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and South Carolina. But, the Tar Heels are making a push to get back in his recruitment with this latest visit and has secured a possibly official visit later this year.

THI caught up with Carrie to get his thoughts on the visit to Chapel Hill: