The Tar Heels remain at home for the third consecutive weekend with James Madison visiting Kenan Stadium for a noon kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

UNC enters with a 3-0 record while the Dukes are 2-0 with a 30-7 win at Charlotte and 13-6 nailbiter at home versus FCS member Gardner-Webb. JMU was off last weekend.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat James Madison: