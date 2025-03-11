Premium content
5 Keys for North Carolina to Beat Notre Dame
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
CHARLOTTE – Fifth-seed North Carolina takes on 12-seed Notre Dame on Wednesday at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte after the Fighting Irish hit a free throw with .5 seconds left to beat Pittsburgh, 55-54, at Spectrum Center.

UNC and the Irish will tip off at approximately 2:30 PM in the event’s second round. The Tar Heels won the only meeting this season between the teams with a 74-73 victory at Notre Dame on January 4.

The winner faces four-seed Wake Forest on Thursday here at Spectrum Center.

UNC is 20-12 while Notre Dame is 15-17.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat the Irish:

