5 Keys for North Carolina to Beat Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE – Fifth-seed North Carolina takes on 12-seed Notre Dame on Wednesday at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte after the Fighting Irish hit a free throw with .5 seconds left to beat Pittsburgh, 55-54, at Spectrum Center.

UNC and the Irish will tip off at approximately 2:30 PM in the event’s second round. The Tar Heels won the only meeting this season between the teams with a 74-73 victory at Notre Dame on January 4.

The winner faces four-seed Wake Forest on Thursday here at Spectrum Center.

UNC is 20-12 while Notre Dame is 15-17.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat the Irish: