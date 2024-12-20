North Carolina has one more Quad 1 nonconference game remaining and it’s Saturday against UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Tar Heels have little room for error with respect to building their NCAA resume, especially with the ACC being as poor as it’s ever been and with limited Q1 opportunities. So, checking a lot of positive boxes is a must for Carolina to grab a needed win over the 18th-ranked Bruins.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 while UCLA is 10-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

The game tips at 3 PM and will air on CBS.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat UCLA: