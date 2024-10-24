Advertisement

Early Lessons Plentiful For Carolina Newbie Drake Powell

CHAPEL HILL – The semifinalists for the eighth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year were announced today, a

3-Star TE Marshall Pritchett Flips from UNC to Alabama

On Tuesday, Marshall Pritchett became the second member of North Carolina’s class of 2025 commitments to decommit from

Daily Drop: Seth Trimble Preview

The official start to North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, so we continue previewing the

THI Football Central: Virginia

DATE: Saturday, October 26, 2024 WHERE: Scott Stadium (60,000); Charlottesville, Virginia TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/CW Network

Collins Talks Recent Run D, the 68-Yarder, Back to Basics, UVA & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center

Published Oct 24, 2024
5 Keys for UNC to Beat UVA
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
After an open date that allowed the Tar Heels to work through the passing of teammate Tylee Craft while also healing physically and resetting on the field, North Carolina heads up to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on the Cavaliers for a noon kick on The CW.

UNC has dropped four consecutive games and sits at 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. The Wahoos are coming off losses at home to Louisville and at Clemson and are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Here are our 5 Keys for UNC to beat Virginia:

