5 Keys for UNC to Beat UVA

After an open date that allowed the Tar Heels to work through the passing of teammate Tylee Craft while also healing physically and resetting on the field, North Carolina heads up to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on the Cavaliers for a noon kick on The CW.

UNC has dropped four consecutive games and sits at 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. The Wahoos are coming off losses at home to Louisville and at Clemson and are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Here are our 5 Keys for UNC to beat Virginia: