CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The streak is over for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels ended the longest road losing streak against another opponent in program history with a 54-44 victory at Virginia on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

It didn’t come easy, however, and may not have occurred at all had Cormac Ryan not his six 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point performance, 15 of which came in the first half.

Ryan had help, though, as Armando Bacot recorded his sixth consecutive double-double, 14th of the season, and 82nd of his career with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Carolina also kept the Cavaliers off the 3-point line, holding them to 2-for-14 from beyond the arc.

The win ended an eight-game, 12-year losing streak at JPJ and also put the Heels alone in first place in the ACC with a 13-3 record. Carolina is 21-6 overall.

Virginia lost for the third time in its last four games falling to 20-8 and 11-6.

UNC is right back in action Monday night at home against Miami.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win at Virginia: