CHAPEL HILL – History was made Saturday night at the Smith Center, plus North Carolina earned itself an important and impressive victory defeating NC State, 80-69, to win its third consecutive game.

Armando Bacot stole the show by becoming UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds (passing Tyler Hansbrough) and double-doubles (passing Billy Cunningham), but the Tar Heels showed plenty of grit, feistiness, and did plenty of little things in beating a resurgent Wolfpack team.

Carolina allowed an early 13-0 run in the first half, but quickly responded with its own 12-0 spurt. The teams traded blows all night, it got chippy in the second half, and it was highly emotional on the court and in the stands.

UNC honored its 1993 national championship team at halftime, plus Bacot setting the two records were enough, but the energy on the court fueled the environment even more, a sign the Tar Heels are marching forward.