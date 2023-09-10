CHAPEL HILL – For a while, it appeared as if No. 17 North Carolina was going to lose at home again to Appalachian State, and once again inside Kenan Stadium to an opponent playing a backup quarterback.

App State defeated UNC here in 2019, and it also ha backup quarterback Joey Aguilar in the game, just Georgia Tech and NC State did a year ago to close out the home portion of Carolina’s 2022 schedule.

But neither happened, as the Tar Heels overcame Ryan Coe missing a last-second field goal attempt that would have won the game in regulation by scoring touchdowns on both overtime possessions to secure a 40-34 victory.