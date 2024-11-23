How It Happened: Tar Heels Pull Away for 87-69 Win at Hawaii

(Photo by Hawaii Basketball/Twitter)

North Carolina used multiple pushes to pull away from Hawaii on Friday night for an 87-69 victory at SimpliFi Arena. The Tar Heels used an early 10-0 run for a 13-2 lead and had an 11-0 spurt in the first few minutes of the second half that moved a five-point lead to 16. UNC led 60-40 with 13:53 remaining and its largest lead came at 78-57 with 5:04 after Cade Tyson converted in the lane. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis with 18 points and followed by Elliot Cadeau with 17, Seth Trimble 13, and Ian Jackson with 11. UNC improved to 3-1 on the season and the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 4-1. Here is how it happened:

1st Half

TV TO – UNC 7, Hawaii 2 with UNC 2-5 FGs (1-1 from 3) HI 1-8 FGs (0-3 from 3) Rebs – HI 6-4 (3-0 OR) RJ hit his 3-point attempt Notes: Heels started slowly not scoring until RJ Davis hit a three with 17:28 left in the half. It was the first points of the game for either team. Carolina did get some nice looks from Elliot Cadeau driving and two free throws from Ian Jackson. Jalen Washington and Cadeau came out with 16:38 left in the half.

TV TO – UNC 17, Hawaii 8 with 11:59 left in the half UNC 5-10 FGs (1-1 from 3) HI 3-14 FGs (2-9 from 3) Rebs – 8-8 (OR HI 4-1) 2nd chance pts – HI 5-0 Assists – UNC 4-2 TOs – HI 3-0 Pts off TOs – UNC 2-0 Pts in paint – UNC 6-2 RJ 5 pts (a 3 & lay, 2 rebs, 2 assists) Notes: Heels went on a 10-0 run that saw a little bit of everything, including a jumper by Seth Trimble off an inbound from the baseline and two free throws each by Jackson and Drake Powell. All six of UNC’s free throws have been by the two freshmen.

TV TO – UNC 26, Hawaii 18 with 7:18 left in the half UNC 9-17 FGs (1-2 from 3) HI 7-23 FGs (2-13 from 3) Rebs – HI 15-10 (7-1 OR) 2nd chance pts – HI 10-0 Pts in paint – UNC 14-10 Fast break pts – UNC 6-0 Assists – UNC 8-4 TOs – HI 4-1 Notes: Hawaii went to a zone. And with Cadeau on the bench with two fouls, Trimble was at the point. The first shot was a missed 3 by Powell, but other than a layup by Lubin from Withers, UNC struggled some. Ten of Hawaii's first 18 points were second-chance points.

TV TO – UNC 34, Hawaii 26 with 3:40 left in the half UNC 11-22 FGs (1-2 from 3) HI 9-25 FGs (2-13 from 3) Rebs – HI 17-11 (7-2 OR) Pts in paint – UNC 18-14 Steals – UNC 3-0 Assists – UNC 8-5 TOs – HI 6-1 Pts off TOs – UNC 9-2 RJ 11 pts (3-5 FG, 1-1 from 3), 3 assists Notes: The Tar Heels had trouble in the last segment defending in the paint. With Washington and Lubin on the bench with two fouls, Ty Claude got some extended run and struggled. Also, Hawaii went back to man-to-man when Davis re-entered the game.

Final Segment: The Rainbows won the final segment outscorign the Heels 8-7. The Tar Heels did get 3-pointers on consecutive possessions inside the final minute by Davis and Jackson. Notes: Hawaii’s final 26 points of the half came on 7 layups, 2 jumpers, and 8 free throws.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Half

TV TO – UNC 57, Hawaii 39 with 15:35 left This half… UNC 6-6 FGs (1-1 from 3) HI 2-5 FGs (1-2 from 3) Game… UNC 19-34 FGs (4-8 from 3) HI 14-38 FGs (3-16 from 3) Rebs – HI 24-17 (10-3 OR) 2nd chance pts – HI 12-1 Bench pts – HI 17-16 Pts in paint – UNC 28-22 Fast break pts – UNC 13-0 RJ 16 points, 4 assists Trimble 10 pts, 3 assists Notes: After Christensen got a jam on a post move, the Heels took off: *Washington fast break basket immediately after a Hawaii score. *Next possession Davis layup on the break *Next possession a Trimble 3 from Cadeau *Next a fast break layup by Cadeau from Trimble – 50-36. UNC 9-0 run and Hawaii calls timeout with 17:39 left. *Trimble two free throws made the run 11-0 and score 52-36. --- UNC with 16 points in 3:52 to start the half

TV TO – UNC 62, Hawaii 49 with 11:16 left UNC 21-40 FGs (4-9 from 3) HI 17-43 FGs (6-19 from 3) Rebs – HI 29-20 (11-5 OR) 2nd chance pts – HI 13-3 Fast break pts – UNC 14-0 Assists – UNC 14-9 TOs – HI 10-2 Pts off TOs – UNC 17-4 Bench pts – HI 27-18 Notes: A Powell layup pushed the lead to 20 points at 60-40 with 13:53 remaining. Hawaii hit a pair of quick threes but the spurt ended when Washington rebounded a Davis missed and scored to make it 62-46. Yet, the ‘Bows responded with a third consecutive three in a span of 1:49.

TV TO – UNC 68, Hawaii 56 with 7:40 left UNC 23-44 FGs (4-11 from 3) HI 18-46 FGs (7-21 from 3) Rebs – HI 33-22 (12-5 OR) Davis 18 pts, Trimble 13, Cadeau 11, Jackson 7, Washington 6 Notes: Hawaii’s hot hand from the perimeter carried over into this segment as it converted four threes in a span of 121 seconds. Then the Rainbows got to the free throw line a couple of times because the Heels were whistled for four fouls in the segment.

TV TO – UNC 80, Hawaii 64 with 3:18 left UNC 26-49 FGs (4-12 from 3) HI 20-51 FGs (8-23 from 3) Rebs – HI 36-24 (14-5 OR) 2nd chance pts – HI 14-5 UNC only 4 turnovers UNC 16-for-22 on layups / 3for-3 on dunks UNC has scored on 61.3% of its possessions Notes: Hawaii went six minutes without a field goal. It went from 11:02 to 4:52 left between made shots from the field. Yet, the Rainbows attempted just five shots from the field in that span. Cadeau converted two pretty drives in the segment, and after the second one flashed a flex similar to UNC defensive end Beau Atkinson.

Final Segment: *UNC outscored the Rainbows 7-5 in the final segment. Cade Tyson hit a three in transition off pitch ahead by Cadeau with 1:56 left. It was a confident, smooth shot and make. The three gave him 9 points on the night, 7 of which came in the second half. UNC Coach Hubert Davis removed the five on the floor and inserted non-starters with 1:20 remaining and UNC up 84-66.