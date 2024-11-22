UNC Commits' Preview: Week 14

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

As postseason play across the high school football world continues, eight future Tar Heels find themselves still in contention for a state championship. Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

NOVEMBER 22 Cooper HS (KY) welcomes Southwestern HS (KY) in the third round of the KHSAA playoffs.

NOVEMBER 22 Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) host rival West Forsyth HS (NC) in the second round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.

NOVEMBER 22 Jones County HS (GA) travels to Marist HS (GA) in the second round of GHSA Playoffs.

NOVEMBER 22 Fellowship Christian School (GA) will look to advance to the third round of the GHSA Playoffs against King's Ridge Christian. The two programs met on Sept. 30, where Fellowship Christian School cruised to a 45-7 victory.

NOVEMBER 22 Bel Air HS (MD) faces off against Linganore HS (MD) on the road in the third round of the MPSSAA Playoffs.

NOVEMBER 22 Jacksonville HS (NC) is on the road against Williams HS (NC) in the second round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.

NOVEMBER 22 Nelson and Katy HS (TX) take on Cypress Falls HS (TX) in a neutral site contest in the second round of the Texas Football State Championships.

Class of 2026