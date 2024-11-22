Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 22, 2024
King Gibson Putting Everyone on Notice Early In His Sophomore Year
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
King Gibson (Photo by https://twitter.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In