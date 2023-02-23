SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina was anything but perfect Wednesday night at Notre Dame, but the Tar Heels did enough to get a much-needed victory, 63-59, over the Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion.

The Tar Heels overcame their worst offensive half since 1980 having just 19 points by halftime, by pouring in 44 in the second half to secure the victory, in part because the Heels dominated the backboards, a clutch shot by RJ Davis with 49 seconds remaining, and four free throws by Caleb Love over the final six seconds of the contest.

The change of play in all aspects in the second half came after an intense halftime in the locker room, in which the Tar Heels’ “want” and “care” were challenged by a pair of assistants. The team responded by darting into the second half on a spurt before eventually closing out the Fighting Irish 12-7 over the final 5:56.

Love and Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 16 points each, Davis added 12, and Pete Nance pitched in 11.

UNC improved to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in the ACC, while Notre Dame dropped to 10-18 overall and 2-15 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win at Notre Dame: