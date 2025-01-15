Staff Pix: Cal at UNC

It may not have been the biggest week of the high school season, but there was still plenty that got our attention.
Former Washington Huskies safety Peyton Waters is transferring to North Carolina
North Carolina basketball podcast as David and AJ take a deep dive into the Tar Heels
North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis on the weekly ACC Conference Call
RALEIGH - With North Carolina staring down an 8-7 start, including a potential 1-2 record in ACC play, sophomore guard
It may not have been the biggest week of the high school season, but there was still plenty that got our attention.
Former Washington Huskies safety Peyton Waters is transferring to North Carolina
North Carolina basketball podcast as David and AJ take a deep dive into the Tar Heels