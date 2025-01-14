Daily Drop: Tar Heels Need to Flex This Week

With the Tar Heels at home for two games this week against California and Stanford, the focus in this edition of the Daily Drop is that North Carolina must flex some this week.

The Bears head into Chapel Hill struggling having lost seven of their last nine games, while the Cardinal is a solid team but one an improving UNC club should handle.

The close wins of the last two weeks are part of moving the needling in the right direction, not the Heels must win with degrees of comfort.

*Video edit by Jacob Turner.

