5 Keys for UNC to Beat Cal

The Cal Golden Bears visit the Smith Center for the first time ever Wednesday night, and they do it as members of the ACC while also having lost seven of their last nine games.

Not without talent, California (8-0, 1-4 ACC) brings a solid offensive club to Chapel Hill to face a North Carolina (11-6, 4-1) team that has won three consecutive games.

For the Tar Heels to make it four in a row, there’s a series of things they must take care of once the game tips at 7 PM. Below are 5 Keys for UNC to earn a victory over Cal: