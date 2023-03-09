GREENSBORO, NC – The first act for North Carolina in the 2023 ACC Tournament was one of its best performances of the season, and given the circumstances, perhaps its top effort of the campaign.

The Tar Heels blew out Boston College, 85-61, in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals, where the Heels will face Virginia on Thursday night at 7 PM.

On this night, however, the Heels treated a heavy contingent of Carolina fans inside the Greensboro Coliseum to a highly efficient offensive performance from the opening tip right up to Justin McKoy’s rim-rattling put-back dunk with one second on the clock putting the finishing touches on the team’s 20th victory of the season in 32 contests.

The Tar Heels shot 50 percent in the first half building a 43-29 lead at the intermission, and converted 60 percent over the final 20 minutes. They hit 3-pointers, got to the rim for layups, and made the most of BC turnovers registering 16 points after the miscues. UNC’s largest lead was 27 points less than five minutes into the second half.

Caleb Love led Carolina with 22 points following by RJ Davis with 18, Pete Nance 10, and Armando Bacot 10.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Boston College: