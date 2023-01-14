LOUISVILLE, KY – All North Carolina had to do Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center was simply match Louisville’s intensity.

The Cardinals had a nothing-to-lose approach to the game, attacking the Tar Heels and getting after them on the defensive end. Even the rebounding was even eight minutes into the contest.

But then the Heels woke up at precisely the time their best player, whom they weren’t sure would play after spraining an ankle Tuesday night at Virginia, got going.

A pair of dunks by Armando Bacot in a 31-second span jump-started the Tar Heels to a 17-4 run, and they never looked back in what became an 80-59 victory.

Carolina closed the half on a 30-11 run, and eventually led by as many as 23 points in the second half. The Heels did it on both ends of the court and on the glass, in improving to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. This was also UNC’s first true road win of the season in five tries.

Bacot and D’Marco Dunn led the Heels in scoring with 14 points each, followed by Puff Johnson and RJ Davis with 12 apiece, and Caleb Love added 10 giving Hubert Davis’ team five players in double figures. Bacot also grabbed 16 rebounding, giving him 59 career double-doubles.

Louisville’s historically bad season continued, as the Cardinals dropped to 2-16 overall and 0-7 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win at Louisville: