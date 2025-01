Two games and two victories this past week for North Carolina’s basketball team

The Tar Heels beat SMU at home by 15 points before escaping Raleigh with a two-point victory over NC State on Saturday.

UNC has won three consecutive games, five of its last six, and seven of its last nine games, with one of the losses the blown late lead against 15-1 Florida. The Tar Heels are 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.

Here are our 3 Stars of the week for the Heels: