5 Takeaways From Carolina's Win Over Notre Dame

UNC pulled away from Notre Dame for a 17-point win Saturday, and here are 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' performance.
UNC pulled away from Notre Dame for a 17-point win Saturday, and here are 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' performance. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – Slowly but surely, it appears North Carolina is taking steps forward as a basketball team, with the most recent example the Tar Heels’ 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

So much of what can return the Tar Heels to a spot among the true national title contenders was on display against the Fighting Irish, including the team’s foot-on-throat manner of closing out the visitors.

Defense, rebounding, intensity, bench play, and a big game from its best player are elements that made this perhaps Carolina best home performance of the season.

UNC saw a 16-point lead in the second half cut to seven with 8:25 remaining, but promptly went on an 18-7 run to seal the deal. The stretch highlighted all of Carolina’s positives on the day.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which is the 58th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 18 points, RJ Davis 13, and Puff Johnson had a season-high 11 points.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Notre Dame dropped to 8-8 and 0-5.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over Notre Dame:

