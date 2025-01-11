Tar Heels Discuss 2-Point Win at State

RALEIGH – North Carolina used a dunk and blocked shot by Jalen Washington inside the final seconds of the game to escape NC State with a 63-61 victory on Saturday at Lenovo Center.

Ian Jackson paced the Tar Heels with 21 points even though he didn’t score until 2:50 remained before halftime. RJ Davis also scored 11 points while Elliot Cadeau finished with 11 assists.

UNC improved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 9-7 and 2-3.

Afterward, we spoke with 5 Tar Heels about the game and here are those interviews: